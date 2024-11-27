Suspended DMK councillor stages protest at grievance meeting in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Alleging that the corporation has been taking decisions favouring a private company that handles sanitation works, DMK Tirunelveli corporation councillor V Paulraj, who was suspended from the party's primary membership, staged a protest during the grievance redressal meeting chaired by Mayor G Ramakrishnan here on Tuesday.

Paulraj claimed that the corporation, which had previously spent around Rs 1.2 crore on sanitation works, was now paying nearly Rs 3 crore to the private firm. "The company refuses to collect wood waste from my Ward 6. The corporation relies on this private firm, which had cancelled its agreement with the Shengottai municipality due to its inability to even clean the small town. Before assigning sanitation works to this company, the corporation purchased 70 mini trucks at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. The corporation seems to favour the private firm repeatedly. Instead of outsourcing, it should regularise the jobs of sanitation workers," he said.



Responding to the allegations, Mayor Ramakrishnan, who denied Paulraj's claims, told TNIE that he has not even had a single tea at the expense of the private company. He further dismissed Paulraj's protest, in which the councillor attended the meeting dressed as a sanitation worker, as a publicity stunt.



Meanwhile, during the meeting, other councillors and residents highlighted their grievances. Ward 11 councillor S Kandhan demanded new streetlights for Vannarpettai Vetriveladi Vinayagar Koil Street, Thirukuripputhondar Street and Silapathikaram Street. He also sought the construction of cement roads on Kambaramayanam Street, Kuravanji Street, and Ettuthogai Street.



While Ward 39 councillor Seetha sought additional sanitation workers for her area, members of Nellai Maavatta Pothu Nala Amaippu called for desilting drainage canals, repairing roads, and ensuring proper park maintenance across the city. One Baby from Perumalpuram urged the corporation to ensure a consistent supply of drinking water in her locality, and residents of Melakulavanikarpuram and Padappakurichi demanded the relocation of the proposed sewage pumping station from their neighbourhoods.