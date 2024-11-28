As teachers retiring mid-year get extension, guest lecturers urge Tamil Nadu government for full-year salary

CHENNAI: The state government had recently announced that teachers of government arts and science colleges who retire in the middle of the academic year will be given an extension till May.

Taking a cue from this order, guest lecturers have urged the state government to pay them salaries for 12 months including May.

Currently, the guest lecturers receive their salaries for months June to April, and exam duty fees for May at the end of the respective months. Over 7,000 guest lecturers working in government arts and science colleges said they are being paid only a paltry sum of Rs 25,000 a month.

“We work the full year, but get a salary only for 11 months. In May, the majority of the examination work is done by guest lecturers. We are assigned as invigilators and involved in the examination conduct process, but we are paid only Rs 150 a day, which is unfair,” said V Thangaraj, president of Tamil Nadu All Government UGC-qualified Guest Lecturers Association.