CBI books port officer in Rs 70 lakh corruption case in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residences of accused persons in a bribery case in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur and Kanniyakumari and recovered Rs 27 lakh cash and incriminating devices, and documents on Tuesday, the agency said in a statement.

CBI had registered a case on October 25 against K Pugalendi, the then Senior Deputy Director of Research (P&R Cell), Traffic Department, Chennai Port Trust Authority, and five others – S Raghul Chakravarthy, M Ludwin Rajiv, R Madhan Kumar, N Mydheen Raja and Rajalingam - who serve as proprietor, working partners and mediators of Chennai-based RS Enterprises.

This was based on a complaint by the Chief Vigilance Officer of Chennai Port Trust, which was later inquired by CBI.

It was alleged in the complaint that Pugalendi demanded and obtained Rs 70 lakh bribe for awarding the tender for four tugs with spares and ‘Annam’ (oil recovery vessel) from the five other suspects in 2019 and 2020.

It was also alleged that Pugalendi provided a fake order issued by the Chennai Port Trust. A case under sections for cheating, forgery and corruption, was registered against the accused.

Some other outsiders and other government agencies are also involved in the allegations made by Chennai Port Trust’s vigilance wing, the CBI noted in the FIR.