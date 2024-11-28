Court awards life imprisonment to 26-year-old for murdering minor in Tamil Nadu

THENI: Chief judicial magistrate awarded life imprisonment to a 26-year-old youth, who murdered a 10-year-old boy at Cumbum in 2018, over previous enmity.

The youth was identified as R Vijay (then, aged 20) of Pillayar Koil Street in Cumbum. G Radhakrishnan (46) of Valluvar Street in Cumbum was residing with his family, and his son R Kavinath (10) was studying in Class 5 in 2018.

Kavinath pelted a stone at Vijay's cow injuring its eye. This created a quarrel between both parties.

On May 10, 2018, Radhakrishnan lodged a complaint with Cumbum North police station that his son had been missing since evening. Following the complaint, police found Kavinath's body in the dense bushes in KK Patti.

Police arrested Vijay on May 11, and an investigation revealed that while Kavinath was playing, Vijay called him over by promising to buy coloured fish. Believing his false words, Kavinath went along. Vijay murdered the boy and threw his body in the bushes.

Police filed the charge sheet on May 31, 2019. The hearing of the case was held in the chief judicial magistrate court in Theni. On Wednesday, Chief Judicial Magistrate P Natarajan awarded life imprisonment to Vijay and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.