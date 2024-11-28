Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to weaken, nervous wait for Chennai as red alert holds

CHENNAI: The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, which is currently pounding Sri Lanka causing flooding, is keeping north Tamil Nadu on its toes as the regional meteorological centre has issued a red alert for several coastal districts on November 29-30.

The weather system, which was initially expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm, is likely to gradually weaken into a depression by Friday evening. It will cross the coast as depression.

Meanwhile, the met office has issued a red alert for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Friday as scattered heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is forecasted.

And, on Saturday, a red alert was issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.

Villupuram and Cuddalore have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday while schools and colleges in Puducherry are to remain closed on both Friday and Saturday.