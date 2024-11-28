Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to weaken, nervous wait for Chennai as red alert holds

CHENNAI: The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, which is currently pounding Sri Lanka causing flooding, is keeping north Tamil Nadu on its toes as the regional meteorological centre has issued a red alert for several coastal districts on November 29-30.
The weather system, which was initially expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm, is likely to gradually weaken into a depression by Friday evening. It will cross the coast as depression.
Meanwhile, the met office has issued a red alert for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Friday as scattered heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is forecasted.
And, on Saturday, a red alert was issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.
Villupuram and Cuddalore have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday while schools and colleges in Puducherry are to remain closed on both Friday and Saturday.
The rainfall activity will start over Chennai and neighboring districts from Friday morning and will gradually increase peaking on Saturday.
The system has been stationed in the same region off Sri Lanka coast for the last 24 hours moving very slowly. It is 410 km from Puducherry and 470 km from Chennai. Met officials said it will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on November 30.
Former IMD chief KH Ramesh told TNIE there will be heavy rains, but the one saving grace is the system will weaken and doesn't bring with it strong winds to cause any damage to the property. "Also, there won't be noticeable storm surges which would help Chennai city rivers to drain the road run-off faster."
He said Sri Lanka, in the last three days, got over 600 mm of rainfall but Tamil Nadu might not see such extreme rains as dry northwesteries will play its part. "There is a possibility of big rains falling over the sea, but still areas between Puducherry and Chennai would see rainfall in the range of 15 cm to 20 cm in a day. It will be a see-saw battle between the approaching weather system and atmospheric conditions on the land. Most of the models are showing landfall on the evening of November 30."
On Thursday, the State did not witness any significant rainfall activity.