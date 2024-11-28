Five women resting on roadside run over by car in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Five women herders resting on the roadside near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district were killed on the spot after a speeding car ploughed through them on Wednesday afternoon.

M Andhaayi (71), C Logammal (56), G Yasodha (54), S Vijaya (53), and K Gowri (52), all residents of Payanoor village, were sitting along the road after letting their cattle graze in nearby fields when tragedy struck them.

Two of the victims were flung several feet away from the spot in the impact of the collision, sources said.

The car, with four students from a private college near Thiruporur, was on its way to Mamallapuram when the accident occurred at the Payanoor-Pandithamedu junction on the Old Mahabalipuram Road. While Joshua (19), who was driving the car, and Ahmed (20) were apprehended by villagers, two others fled the spot.