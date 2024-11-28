Nellai MP demands inclusion of nine fisher villages under centre's scheme

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce petitioned Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian in New Delhi, demanding to include nine fishermen villages from his constituency for carrying out development activities under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The union government recently announced 'Development of 100 Coastal Fishermen Villages as Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages (CRCFV)'. If selected, each of these villages will get infrastructure development at an outlay of Rs 2 crore.

In his petition, Bruce said, "Tirunelveli constituency comprises a sizable population dependent on fishing and allied occupation for their livelihood. Due to inadequate opportunities, a large number of fishermen are forced to migrate abroad to work as fishermen."

"I welcome the recently announced scheme for the development of 100 coastal fishermen villages, which will boost the livelihood of the fishermen. I propose the inclusion of nine fishermen villages of my constituency Koottapuli, Perumanal, Idinthakarai, Thomayarpuram, Koothankuzhi, Uvary, Koottapanai, Kooduthazhai and Georgiapuram - under this scheme."