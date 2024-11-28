President Murmu lands in Tamil Nadu, travels to Ooty via road owing to inclement weather

NILGIRIS: Bad weather forced a change in President Droupadi Murmu’s travel plans to Nilgiris on Wednesday, after she arrived in the state on a three-day visit.

After landing in the Coimbatore airport from New Delhi in the morning, the President was supposed to take a helicopter ride to Ooty from Sulur air base. But inclement weather forced the President to drive up in a motor cade to the hill station instead.

Her convoy proceeded to Ooty Raj Bhavan via Kotagiri. Tourists had to wait for two hours to proceed to Doddabetta Peak for the President’s convoy to pass.