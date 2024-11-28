Tamil Nadu farmers hope for rain ahead of second crop season

MADURAI: Irrigation issues have caused thousands of farmers in Madurai to nearly miss out on the second crop paddy cultivation season this year.
More than 44,000 acres of land are yet to be used for cultivation in Madurai. Water Resources Department officials said that available water is only sufficient for single crop season farmers.
Agriculture department officials said that about 30,000 acres in the single crop season were used for samba cultivation and the crops are nearing maturing stages. However, about 45,000 acres in the single crop season are yet to begin cultivation.
These areas in Kallandiri, Vadipatti and other blocks are irrigated by the Periyar main channel. Following the completion of the Kuruvai cultivation season, farmers have begun preparation for the second cultivation season this year. However, owing to irrigation woes farmers are unable to begin preparatory works.
A senior official from the WRD said that as of Tuesday, the Vaigai Dam storage stood at 57.4 feet and the Periyar Dam storage stood at 120.8 feet. Presently, water is being released for single-crop season farmers on a rotation basis.
Officials added the present availability is barely adequate for single crop season irrigation. If rain occurs in the next couple of days in catchment areas, the storage capacity could increase.
While speaking to TNIE, Mannadimangalam Murugan, a double crop season farmer from Madurai said, "There are about 44,500 acres in double crop season in Madurai, among which about 20,000 acres is irrigated by tanks. The remaining 24,500 acres are under direct irrigation. Farmers under tank irrigation could somehow complete the second crop season with available water. Remaining farmers are on the verge of missing out on the second crop season this year."
On the flip side, MSK Bakkianathan, TN Vaigai Farmers Association leader from Ramanathapuram submitted a petition with the district collector stating that annually over 5,000 MCFT water from Vaigai River is directed into the sea.
They added that action could be taken towards diverting water through Gundar to blocks like Kamudhi, Kadaladi and other areas to address the prolonged irrigation woes of farmers.