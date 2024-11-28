Tamil Nadu farmers hope for rain ahead of second crop season

MADURAI: Irrigation issues have caused thousands of farmers in Madurai to nearly miss out on the second crop paddy cultivation season this year.

More than 44,000 acres of land are yet to be used for cultivation in Madurai. Water Resources Department officials said that available water is only sufficient for single crop season farmers.

Agriculture department officials said that about 30,000 acres in the single crop season were used for samba cultivation and the crops are nearing maturing stages. However, about 45,000 acres in the single crop season are yet to begin cultivation.

These areas in Kallandiri, Vadipatti and other blocks are irrigated by the Periyar main channel. Following the completion of the Kuruvai cultivation season, farmers have begun preparation for the second cultivation season this year. However, owing to irrigation woes farmers are unable to begin preparatory works.

A senior official from the WRD said that as of Tuesday, the Vaigai Dam storage stood at 57.4 feet and the Periyar Dam storage stood at 120.8 feet. Presently, water is being released for single-crop season farmers on a rotation basis.