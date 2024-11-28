Tamil Nadu won’t implement PM Vishwakarma Scheme: CM M K Stalin

CHENNAI: The state government has rejected the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Scheme in its current form and has informed the Union government that Tamil Nadu will devise a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme for artisans that does not discriminate them based on their caste.
In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin indicated that the state was compelled to devise its own scheme after the centre ignored its requests for modifications to the scheme.
He also reminded that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4, raising concerns about the scheme.
The chief minister recalled that concerns were already raised about the scheme’s potential to reinforce caste-based vocations. The state government had constituted a committee to study the scheme, and the panel had recommended several key modifications, which were communicated to the prime minister, the letter said.
The primary recommendation of the panel was to remove the mandatory requirement for an applicant’s family to be traditionally engaged in a family-based trade. Instead, the scheme should be open to anyone pursuing the occupations listed in the guidelines, Stalin said.
The second suggestion was to raise the minimum age criterion to 35 years, ensuring that only those who make an informed choice to continue their family trade would benefit from the scheme.
Additionally, the state government recommended that the responsibility for verifying the beneficiaries in rural areas must be vested with the Village Administrative Officer (VAO), rather than the village panchayat head.
Criticising the centre for not addressing these suggestions, the chief minister’s letter said, “The union minister’s reply on March 15 failed to mention the modifications proposed. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government will not proceed with implementing the scheme in its present form.”
To support artisans in line with the state’s social justice principles, Tamil Nadu will introduce its own scheme. “The scheme will provide holistic support to all artisans, regardless of caste or family occupation. It will include financial assistance, training, and comprehensive development measures,” Stalin said.