Thanjavur: Heavy rains inundate crops across Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: Standing crops spread over 13,749 hectares have been inundated across Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, according to preliminary reports, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M.R.K. Panneerselvam.
Speaking to media persons at Ukkadai village in Thanjavur district on Thursday after inspecting paddy crops submerged in rainwater, the minister noted, "Officials from the Agriculture, Revenue, and other departments are enumerating the crop inundation caused by the rains. The extent of damage to the crops will be known only after the water recedes from the fields. For the crops damaged 33% or more, compensation will be paid to farmers."
In Thanjavur district alone, 947 hectares of crops are inundated. The minister further detailed the extent of crop damage across other districts: 3,300 hectares in Mayiladuthurai, 7,681 hectares in Nagapattinam, 958 hectares in Tiruvarur, 822 hectares in Ramanathapuram, and 500 hectares in Cuddalore are under water.
Responding to a query, the minister highlighted the initiatives undertaken since the DMK government assumed power. "A separate budget for agriculture is being presented, and allocations are made for desilting 'C' and 'D' category canals through the Agriculture Engineering Department. Canals that have not been desilted so far will also be addressed. Agriculture Department officials have been instructed to identify regularly flooding areas and inform the Water Resources Department (WRD) to desilt 'A' and 'B' category canals."
Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, Thanjavur District Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, and Rajya Sabha member S. Kalyanasundaram were present during the inspection.