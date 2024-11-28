Thanjavur: Heavy rains inundate crops across Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: Standing crops spread over 13,749 hectares have been inundated across Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, according to preliminary reports, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

Speaking to media persons at Ukkadai village in Thanjavur district on Thursday after inspecting paddy crops submerged in rainwater, the minister noted, "Officials from the Agriculture, Revenue, and other departments are enumerating the crop inundation caused by the rains. The extent of damage to the crops will be known only after the water recedes from the fields. For the crops damaged 33% or more, compensation will be paid to farmers."