Class 8 boy buys liquor for his friend, assaulted by relatives in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Four persons were arrested near Kaveripattinam for assaulting a class 8 boy who allegedly bought liquor to a class 10 student, who was his friend, following his request. The suspects are the class 10 boy’s relatives.

According to police, Sekar (name changed) is studying in class 8 at a government school near Kaveripattinam. On November 16, Sekar’s friend a class 10 boy Raja (name changed) asked him to buy liquor from a Tasmac shop and gave money.

When Sekar went to the shop, the salesman refused to sell him liquor. He then sought the help of an elderly person to buy liquor and gave it to Raja. One of the suspect’s friends saw Sekar with liquor and informed his friends. In the evening, the suspects met Sekar in the school premises when he was playing and assaulted him.

Some people recorded the video and circulated it on social media. Police said Raja had given the liquor to a farm worker in the village, but the suspects thought that he consumed it.

Last week, child line team received information about the incident and went to school and gave counselling to both students and also informed to Kaveripattinam police. Sekar’s parent came to know about the video and lodged a complaint at Kaveripattinam police station on Monday evening, and the suspects were booked under sections 126 (2), 296 (b), 115 (2), 351 (3) of BNS act and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act. They were arrested on Tuesday evening and the magistrate released them on bail.

Complaints regarding children’s issue can be lodged with child protection officials through help line 1098.