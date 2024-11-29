Congress woman cheats family of Rs 59L in medical seat fraud, held

CHENNAI: The Job Racket Wing of the Avadi City Police has arrested a Congress functionary for allegedly swindling Rs 59 lakh from a couple under the guise of getting a medical college seat for their daughter. Police said the suspect, G Anitha Sweety (48) of Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari district, was a state functionary of the Congress party and also a Siddha practitioner.

The complainant’s family approached Anitha through a family friend after their daughter scored lower marks in the NEET exam. Anitha told the complainant that she was acquainted with officials of the All India Medical Council.

She allegedly claimed that using her influence, she would get their daughter a medical seat. The complainant’s family then paid a total of `59 lakh to Anitha in various transactions in 2019 and 2020. As Anitha neither got them the admission nor returned the money, the victim lodged a police complaint. Anitha was subsequently arrested.