ED can issue summons in money-laundering cases even after filing chargesheet, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is empowered to issue summons to the accused as part of further investigations even after the complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet for an FIR) is filed in the jurisdictional court in a case of money laundering.

“This court does not find any infirmity in issuing the summons under section 50 (2) (3) after the complaint was filed,” a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman said in an order passed on Thursday.

The ruling was issued while dismissing petitions filed by P Palanichamy of PRP Granites and two others, who were booked by the ED in 2013 for money laundering as part of the granite quarrying scam, praying for quashing the summons issued in 2020.

The petitioners approached the court challenging the summons stating that they had already complied with the summons but the agency is issuing it again and again seeking the same documents of the properties.

They also contended that the agency cannot issue the summons by using the powers under the amendment made in 2019 to insert section 44 1 d (ii) providing for further investigation when the complaint in this case was filed in the court a year before the amendment came into existence.

However, special public prosecutor for ED Rajnish Pathiyil submitted that the money laundering is a continuing offence and so the agency is empowered to issue summons under section 50 (2) of PMLA for holding further investigations even after the complaint is filed.

The bench reasoned that since the summons was issued in a case, where the complaint was filed before the amendment came into existence, it cannot be said to be ‘infirm’.