'Stalin has betrayed Tamil people by rejecting Modi’s Vishwakarma scheme,' says BJP

CHENNAI: The state unit of the BJP on Thursday took strong exception to the decision of Chief Minister MK Stalin not to implement the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Scheme saying it strengthens the system of caste-based vocation. However, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani welcomed the government’s decision.

Former governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a statement here, said the Prime Minister has introduced this scheme for the benefit of the individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship. Most of the states have started implementing this scheme and artisans have thanked the PM for empowering them. “By saying that the scheme cannot be implemented in Tamil Nadu, Stalin has proved that the DMK government is anti-poor. It is a great injustice to the artisans. The CM has taken this decision for political reasons.”

In a statement on Thursday, Vanathi Srinivasan, president of BJP’s national women’s wing, said at a time when thousands of artisans are eagerly awaiting this scheme, the CM’s decision has pained them a lot. “I urge the CM not to destroy the lofty objective of Vishwakarma Scheme for political gains,” Srinivasan said.

Talking to reporters in Dharmapuri, BJP’s state vice president KP Ramalingam said, “The Vishwakarma scheme will protect the future of Tamil people, culture, and art forms. The DMK does not wish to see the betterment of these art forms. While the whole country has accepted this scheme, the DMK government alone is opposing this. The CM has betrayed Tamil people.”

Veeramani, however, said the Vishwakarma Scheme is worse than the imposition of Hindi. “This is a recycled version of ‘Kulakalvi Thittam’ introduced by former CM Rajaji in 1952. Since there is no institution like the Dravidian movement in the north, the people there cannot realise this kind of sugar-coated poison. The Tamil Nadu government’s bold decision is a welcome one,” Veeramani added.