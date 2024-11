CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Friday said as many as 2,229 relief camps are kept ready in the districts - Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam - where heavy rain has been forecast for the next few days owing to cyclone Fengal.

As of now, 471 people have been sheltered in relief camps in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. Besides, 806 earth-movers, 806 boats, 977 generators, 1,786 woodcutters and 2,439 motor pumps are also kept ready to face any eventuality in these districts.

The minister also added in addition to the already stationed NDRF and SDRF teams in the districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore and Thanjavur, one team of NDRF and two teams of SDRF has been deputed to Chengalpattu district on Friday. For the Villupuram district, one team each of NDRF and SDRF has been deputed.

The minister also said so far 4,153 fishing boats that ventured into the sea have returned home. The monitoring officers for the districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri have rushed to their respective districts to coordinate the rain-related works as well as relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority on Friday directed all construction companies in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai to secure their cranes or fix them firmly to avoid accidents during the landfall of cyclone Fengal on Saturday.