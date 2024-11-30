Bharathiar Varsity to fill guest lecturer post vacancies soon

COIMBATORE: Five months have passed into the new academic year, yet Bhararthiar University has not recruited guest lecturers in several departments leaving students in the lurch.

A faculty member who wished not to be named told TNIE that there are 81 guest lecturer posts vacant in 23 departments and five in the PG centre located in Erode. “For example. Ten posts are vacant in the Psychology department. The vacancies deprive students of education,” he said.

Association of University Teachers (AUT) Vice President P Thirunavukkarasu said the university should have completed the recruitment process before the beginning of the academic year. “Due to the lethargy of officers in key posts, the recruitment notification was released in July. The process is yet to be completed. Last year, guest lecturers faced salary delays for several months. This year, recruitment is delayed.”

According to official sources, more than 100 applications have been received for guest lecturer posts and the scrutiny is underway.

Bharathiar University registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan told TNIE that the recruitment process is uunderway