Madras HC stays BPCL pipeline work, farmers happy

COIMBATORE: Farmers in Sulur taluk have hailed the Madras High Court’s interim stay order on gas pipeline work under the IDPL project being carried out by BPCL through agricultural fields, from Irugur to Muthur.

Based on a writ petition filed by M Ganesan, a farmer from Ravathur, the court has ordered a stay against BPCL and government authorities to proceed with the work. Meanwhile, farmers from the taluk gathered at the collectorate on Friday, seeking to stop work citing the court order.

They submitted a petition along with a copy of the court order to the District Revenue Officer M Sharmila. Farmers in Sulur taluk had engaged in a series of protests against the gas pipeline works from Irugur in Coimbatore to Devanagonthi in Karnataka. This project has been planned through fields from Irugur up to Muthur in Tiruppur district. They then moved the court and filed the petition on November 20.

In Tiruppur, petitions were submitted by farmers to District Collector T Christuraj at the monthly grievance meeting, against the pipeline being laid on agricultural land. The district collector, who received petitions from farmers, assured to consider the matter and take appropriate action.