TN: Will work with ED but it shouldn’t register cases out of political vendetta

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday told the Madras High Court that it is willing to work in tandem with the ED in money laundering cases but the agency shall not register cases out of political vendetta.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran made the submission when the petitions filed by the public secretary and five district collectors challenging the ED summons issued to them regarding the alleged illegal sand mining came up for hearing before the bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman.

Responding to the comments of the bench that the state government has to work in tandem with the central agency in money laundering cases, the AAG said, “Out endeavour is to work in tandem with them but, at the same time, they should not register cases due to political vendetta.”

Though the main prayer regarding the summons has become infructuous, Ravindran sought time for the state to decide whether to pursue another part of the prayer to restrain the ED from proceeding without obtaining the consent of the state government in cases relating to the state.

However, the bench said if such relief is granted, it would be violative of the provisions of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reeta Harish Thakkar, the public secretary, appeared before the court on Friday as per the orders issued on Thursday as no government pleader represented the officer who is one of the petitioners. The AAG tendered apology for failing to represent the officer in the case.