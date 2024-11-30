Tourist spots, beaches closed to public today in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: As a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Fengal making landfall, all the tourist sites and beaches would remain closed to the public on Saturday, according to the district administration. Besides, banners and hoardings posing risks to people during storms have been brought down.

On Friday, Puducherry experienced very light rainfall, but the weather, mostly, has remained dry. A holiday has been declared to all the schools and colleges on Saturday.

Collector A Kulothungan, in an advisory, directed the people to avoid going out for reasons other than essential needs, and not touch electric poles, transformer poles and power cables. Besides, the residents in low-lying areas have been advised to move to the relief camps set up by the government immediately.

The public could report storm-related complaints through free helpline numbers 112, 1077 and WhatsApp number 9488981070.

On Friday, the collector inspected various places in the Puducherry area; he visited the Puducherry Disaster Management Emergency Response Centre, directed officials concerned to take swift action, and inquired about the present situation.

Earlier, at 9.30 am, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel trained the Disaster Emergency Action Centre officers on how to operate the ASKA portable light -- a petrol-powered lamp to use in disaster-affected areas without electricity or streetlights. Later, they conducted an awareness programme on safety during calamities at a fishermen village in Solai Nagar.

Later that evening, the collector visited the low-lying areas in Puducherry, Villianur and Ariyapalayam areas.