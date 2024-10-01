Cleanliness drive in Perambalur rural areas falls short

S. Ragavan, an environmental activist, pointed out ongoing issues with garbage collection, saying, "Banned plastic items are still available in the district. If solid waste management and plastic buyback schemes are properly communicated and implemented, littering in public places can be avoided. The workload for sanitation workers will be reduced. There is no need for the government to allocate separate funds for such a campaign."

In many villages, workers collect garbage door-to-door using carts. Ragavan suggested the administration should provide proper safety gear and equipment for these workers, and called for medical camps to be organised for them.

T. Sivakumar, a local resident, expressed frustration over the improper disposal of garbage, stating, "Garbage is still being dumped in water bodies. I have filed several petitions, but no action has been taken. The campaign should not stop after just 15 days." He also criticised the effectiveness of other campaigns, such as solid waste management and Namma Ooru Superu, implemented in the district.

An official from the Perambalur Rural Development Department, however, refuted these claims, stating, "Under the campaign, all village administrative offices and public places in the district have been cleaned. We have also collected one tonne of plastic and sent it to our unit." The official added that 4,200 native saplings were planted in water bodies and educational institutions, and that awareness was raised through human chains and public pledges.