FIRs delayed in water theft cases say Thiruppur ryots

TIRUPPUR: Farmers fighting against water theft in Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canal alleged that police officials have delayed filing an FIR on water theft complaints filed by the Water Resources Department (WRD).

B Anbarasu, PAP welfare association propaganda secretary, said, “Under the PAP scheme, water has been released from Thirumurthy Dam to PAP second phase. Though it has been 40 days after the water has been released, there are issues in the tail-end areas. This is due to the ongoing theft of water in the PAP canal. In July 2023, the Madras High Court ordered removing illegal connections. However, it has been lax. Hence, we filed a contempt petition regarding this in the high court, and on September 6 in its order, the court stated that the police should file an FIR first, and then steps must be taken to remove the illegal connections. However, the police are delaying the filing of an FIR.”

He added, “WRD officials who remove illegal connections are intimidated by those with money or political influence. On September 24, she was threatened when a female WRD assistant executive engineer went to prevent a water theft at Marappa Goundan Palayam. A complaint was also filed at the Kamanaickenpalayam police station but a case was not registered.

Similarly, another assistant executive engineer of WRD who went to remove an illegal connection in Kundadam was also threatened. When the affected official filed a complaint with the Kundadam police station, no case was registered. Similarly, a family from Gudimangalam tried to attack an official on August 26 and when a case was registered, no one was arrested. Due to this, the officials are afraid to execute the court order.

Hence, police should immediately register an FIR and protect the lives of WRD officials who are going to remove illegal connections. They should also go along with the WRD and revenue officials during night patrolling to prevent water theft.”

Abhishek Gupta, District Superintendent of Police, told TNIE, “We are working together with the WRD officials to prevent water theft. All police stations have been directed to register cases immediately on WRD complaints. We have already registered many cases. If the WRD requests additional security to prevent water theft, we will provide it. If any issues arise in this regard, a senior official from the police department will visit the spot immediately.”

A senior WRD official said, “At present, the police department is cooperating with us. Such problems had existed earlier.”