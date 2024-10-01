History sheeter breaks leg while attempting to evade arrest in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old history sheeter from Mettupalayam broke his leg when he jumped from a bridge allegedly trying to escape from police on Monday. He has been admitted to a government hospital.

As Surya, the history sheeter was returning from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam on a motorcycle with his friends Aravindan (24) and Nizar (23), on Saturday, saw Sasi (38), and his friends Mohammed Hussain Ali and Sudhakar pushing their motorcycle on the ghat road near Karupparayan temple as their bike’s clutch wire got snapped and offered them help.

After Sasi accepted his assistance, Surya towed the bike and after reaching Mettupalayam, Sasi thanked Surya. While leaving, Surya demanded money from Sasi and his friends for consuming alcohol along with his friends.

However, Sasi refused. Due to this, a heated argument broke out between them. Out of rage, Surya stabbed Sasi and escaped with his friends. On Sunday Susi complained to the Mettupalayam police station.

Later, on the same day, Aravindan and Nizar were arrested and police were on the lookout for Surya. On Monday officials found Surya near the Bhavani River. In a bid to escape, Surya jumped from the Odanthurai Bhavani bridge and fractured his leg. He was arrested and admitted to a GH. 16 assault and theft cases were pending on Surya.