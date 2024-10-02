Corpn to digitalise and geo-tag OSR land in Madurai

MADURAI: In a bid to digitalise the information, the Madurai corporation has decided to Geo-tag its OSR land. An agency has been roped in for the purpose and the entire process is expected to be completed in the next two months.

Meanwhile, activists said that many OSR land were given to individuals in recent years and these details should also be added in the digitisation process. Apart from commercial establishments, the corporation-owned empty plots which are designated for construction of projects like parks, community halls and others for public usage, are the OSR lands.

A large volume of OSR lands are available in the city, yet there are issues in identifying the lands due to errors in records. To sort out the issues, Madurai City Corporation has planned to digitise the OSR land data to ease up the process. The city corporation commissioner made an announcement about this project during the recent council meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, City Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said that the corporation has roped in an agency to conduct a survey to identify and geo-tag OSR lands in Madurai. The process will be done within the next two months duration.

Following this the OSR lands will be fenced and the data about the OSR land and its location will be available to the public in the corporation's digital platform. He added that the details about the OSR land can be properly recorded and which can be used in future.

If the OSR land is not properly registered, it will be registered back under the city corporation. He added that notably geo-tagging OSR land by Madurai corporation is the first of its kind of initiative among corporations in Tamil Nadu.

Welcoming the move, an activist under the condition of anonymity said that encroachment and illegal registration of OSR land were frequently raised by councillors during the corporation council meeting in Madurai. He also asked the corporation to add details about the lands which have been given to individuals in the past 10 years. Also, actions should be taken towards retrieving and registering all the OSR lands in Madurai which can be later used for developmental works, he added.