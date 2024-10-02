DVAC sleuths arrest AEE, foreman for taking Rs 5K bribe from farmer in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested an assistant executive engineer (AEE) and a foreman of the Tangedco for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a farmer for providing electricity supply connection here on Tuesday.

The accused persons were identified as AEE Muthukumar and foreman Maruthupandi of the Tangedco assistant engineer's office in Sivagiri. According to sources, the complainant, Vandikara Marimuthu (64) of Therku Chatram, who had transferred his 46-cent land to his son, sought an electricity connection for agricultural purposes.

When Marimuthu approached the Tangedco office in Sivagiri, he was directed to meet Muthukumar. Upon inquiry, Muthukumar said that he had to inspect the land. He, along with foreman Maruthupandi, visited the land the next day, and instructed Marimuthu to apply online for the electricity connection.

Accordingly, on September 23, Marimuthu submitted an online application. However, on September 28, Muthukumar and Maruthupandi visited the land once again and demanded Rs 16,499 as the official electricity charge. Additionally, they asked for Rs 35,000 as bribe and Rs 5,000 as the first instalment of the bribe, sources said.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, Marimuthu filed a complaint with the DVAC Tenkasi unit, and the sleuths advised him to hand over chemical-laced currencies to Muthukumar at his office. As they accepted the cash, deputy superintendent of police Balsudhar, inspector Jeyashree and sub-inspector Ravi arrested Muthukumar and Maruthupandi," sources added.