Expand social media presence, reach out to all age groups: EPS to IT wing

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday directed the party’s IT wing to expand its presence on all platforms of social media such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, etc to reach out to all age groups of people and to expose the wrongdoings of the DMK government.

Addressing the office-bearers of the IT Wing at the AIADMK headquarters here, Palaniswami pointed out that social media is the way forward and the only platform to help them connect with the younger generation.

He also mentioned which age group of people are dominating which platform of social media.

Asked about the importance of this meeting at this juncture, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told TNIE, “The AIADMK general secretary said only around 15 months are left for the 2026 Assembly election. Since the media are biased against us, we have to strengthen our IT wing activities on social media to take the facts about the maladministration of the DMK government. I am monitoring the social posts by the IT wing people.”

On the speculations about Palaniswami mentioning that the party had lost 10% of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that the party should make efforts to get them back, Sathyan called it totally wrong.

Explaining, Sathyan told TNIE, “While addressing the office-bearers, Palaniswami said when he became MLA for the first a few decades ago, the party had a sizeable number of voters who were over the age of 50. With the passage of time, they are not there now.

So, in that way, we have lost around 10% of people who knew the AIADMK from its inception. This has been twisted as 10% of votes lost during the Lok Sabha election. He did not speak about the Lok Sabha poll at all.”