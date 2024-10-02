Rain hope pushes Tiruchy’s millet, pulse acreage

TIRUCHY: Anticipating good rainfall during the northeast monsoon, farmers in rain-fed areas of the district have significantly expanded the cultivation of millets, pulses, and oilseeds this season. According to the agriculture department, the crops have been sown on 38,454 acres so far, compared to 23,679 acres during the corresponding period last year.

Farmers have sown sorghum on 18,179 acres, maize on 9,183 acres, oilseeds on 9,122 acres, and pulses on 1,969 acres, Kannan, joint director of agriculture (in-charge), Tiruchy, said.

Farmers from rain-fed areas like Thuraiyur, Uppiliyapuram, Musiri, Mannachanallur and Vaiyampatti usually grow such crops in the September-October season, said S Krishnan, a farmer, who has raised sorghum in around 1.5 acres.

Besides, farmers equipped with motor pump sets sow sorghum in June-July season due to its drought tolerance. They use the crop as cattle fodder. Since sorghum and maize are 110-day crops, farmers who have sowed in September can harvest the matured grains by mid-December, provided the monsoon is at least normal, an official from the agriculture department noted.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released a district-level seasonal forecast for the northeast monsoon. Tiruchy is likely to receive between 379 mm and 410 mm of rainfall during the monsoon, with a deviation of 2 per cent, officials said. If the predictions hold true, it would be a boon for the farmers.