Tamil Nadu to get above normal northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon will make its onset in the third week of October, and Tamil Nadu, especially the northern parts including Chennai, is likely to receive above-normal rains.

S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology at Regional Meteorological Centre, said as per the Long Range Forecast, north Tamil Nadu will receive above normal rain and southern districts will receive normal to below normal rain during the monsoon.

The state and other parts of south peninsular India are expected to receive above-normal rain, which is defined as more than 112% of the Long Period Average (LPA) during this period. The northeast monsoon is vital for Tamil Nadu as it receives nearly 48% of its annual rainfall during this season, playing a critical role in replenishing water reservoirs, supporting agriculture, and addressing the drinking water needs.

Balachandran said global climatic factors such as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) will play a role in the monsoon dynamics. Currently, neutral ENSO conditions are being observed in the Pacific ocean, with a higher chance of La Niña developing during the post-monsoon season.

This is favourable for the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, above-average sea surface temperatures are noted across the Indian Ocean, with neutral IOD conditions expected to continue.