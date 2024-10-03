2 colleges, 7 schools in Tamil Nadu receive hoax bomb threat

THIRUCHIRAPPALLI: Nine educational institutions here received an email on Thursday claiming that bombs had been planted on their premises and the threat turned out to be a hoax following searches, police said.

After seeing the email, the management of Manapparai-based Campion School immediately informed police.

A bomb detection and disposal squad searched the school premises and later carried out searches in other institutions that received similar mail.

The institutions that received the bomb threat are St Joseph's College, Holy Cross College, Manapparai Campion School, Sammath School, Arcot School, Acharya School, Kampan School, St Anne's School and Rajam Public School.

Following searches, police confirmed that the threats were hoax, and no bombs were found.