Tamil Nadu: Cluster-level art competitions to be held from October 10 to 14

CHENNAI: The integrated education department has announced that the cluster resource centre (CRC)-level art and cultural competitions will be held from October 10 to 14. Initially, it was decided that the winners would be selected based on videos uploaded by schools to the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) for classes 1 to 5. However, the department has now decided that competitions will be held in person.

Only students who secured first place in the school-level competitions are eligible to participate in the CRC-level. The Block Education Officer (BEO) will coordinate the events with schools under each CRC. Teachers of the respective schools are responsible for ensuring the safety of the students, in addition to obtaining consent letters from their parents, as per a circular.

Separate five-member committees will be formed to conduct events for classes 1 and 2, and classes 3 to 5 . These committees will be responsible for selecting judges, finalising the venue, and announcing the winners. Cluster-level winners will participate in the block-level competitions, which are scheduled between October 15 and 22. Seven-member committees will oversee the block-level competitions. The department has allocated Rs 1.03 crore for block level competitions , with Rs 25,000 designated for each block.