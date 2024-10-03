Traffic woes at Tiruchy Cantonment as parked buses 'take over' roads

TIRUCHY: Complaining that the traffic congestion woes at Cantonment in the heart of the city are being exacerbated by the illegal parking of private buses on the roadside, building owners and commuters alike seek deterrent measures like penalty on violators.

Thoroughfares in the locality like Williams Road, Benwells Road, Bharathiyar Road, Royal Road and Alexandria Road, which houses several hospitals, restaurants, schools and key government buildings, have become hotspots for such illegal parking of buses, complain locals.

K Vetrivel, who resides in Williams Road, said, “Cantonment's streets are beset by illegal parking woes. This hazardous practice, day and night, jeopardises road safety. Such illegal parking obstructs road visibility, increasing the risk of minor accidents, particularly during night time.” M Bilal Ahamed in Alexandria Road said,

"The situation worsens in the stretch between Williams Road and Othai Kadai signal from the influx of buses from Central Bus Stand.” Mentioning such private buses having almost taken over the whole of Benwells Road, which houses a school and firms, among others, he added,

“The authorities must intervene to enforce parking regulations, designate authorised parking areas, and impose penalties on violators. Enhanced surveillance and traffic management are particularly crucial near the theatres and hotels in the locality to maintain order and safety."

Stressing that the above thoroughfares constitute the “core areas” near Central Bus Stand, road safety activist P Ayyarappan said, “When the police are stationed in several roads around the area, why can't some be deployed to enforce law in Cantonment?”

Calling the enforcement of parking regulations in areas like Fort and Srirangam the need of the hour, Ayyarappan said the police can’t turn a blind eye to the issues in places like Cantonment by simply telling the public that the upcoming integrated bus terminus at Panjappur would put an end to the congestion woes.

Meanwhile, a senior official attached to the Cantonment traffic police wing acknowledged the issues from illegal parking at Cantonment and assured appropriate steps after holding discussions with the personnel.