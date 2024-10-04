Heavy rains likely in isolated areas in 17 TN districts today

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a heavy rain warning for isolated places over 17 districts in the state on Friday. Heavy rains may continue for four more days until October 6 in various parts of the state.

Isolated parts of Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Tiruchy districts may receive heavy rains on Friday, according to the RMC.

On Saturday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over ghat areas of Coimbatore district, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram districts.

In the 24 hours from 8.30 am on Wednesday, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Kanniyakumari and Kallakurichi received rain. While Tirupattur and Krishnagiri recorded around 8 cm of rainfall, the other districts recorded around 7 cm. Villupuram recorded 5-6 cm of rainfall.

On Thursday afternoon, Chennai received a brief spell of widespread rain, recording just over 1 cm in the Nungambakkam observatory.

According to Tamil Nadu weatherman R Pradeep John, Chennai may receive widespread thunderstorms on Friday too. The met department has also flagged the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rains in the city for the 48 hours ending Saturday afternoon.

The RMC had informed earlier that the onset of the North East monsoons is expected in the third week of October and that the state, especially northern parts, could receive above normal rainfall. A low pressure area may form around mid October which might move towards north coastal Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.