Madras HC orders DVAC to probe into civic body chief plaint

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to investigate and file a report on a complaint made by the Tirunelveli municipal commissioner against the MD of a private company for attempting to bribe him.

The order was passed by Justice B Pugalendhi on an anticipatory bail petition filed by S Ashok Kumar, the managing director of a private company. A perusal of the order showed that the company was in charge of a water supply contract worth Rs 230 crore. Kumar had met the commissioner earlier in February and insisted that he take over the partially completed project and also deposited a black bag allegedly containing money.

Though the commissioner alerted the police, Kumar managed to escape with the bag. Instead of forwarding the complaint to the DVAC, the Tirunelveli police investigated the case but neither secured Kumar nor the bag.

Criticising the same, Justice Pugalendhi observed, “Corruption has spoiled the system. Despite implementation of the Prevention of Corruption Act, corruption has not been eradicated in toto and has become a common affair.”

If the above project is not executed in a proper manner, it would have a huge impact on all the residents of Tirunelveli city, the judge stated. Adding that the investigation has not been conducted in a proper manner, the court directed the director general of police to forward the case files to the DVAC, with further directions to the DVAC to also look into how Kumar obtained the contract for the project and the quality of work done by him while executing it. The court also told the DVAC to form a special team to secure Kumar and the bag. DVAC Southern Range SP was directed to file a report to the court on the matter after six months.