No NOC for chemical dealers in Vellore, matchstick units in trouble

VELLORE: The cottage and small-scale matchstick industries in Gudiyatham are struggling to obtain potassium chloride (KCl), essential for matchstick production, as the sub-dealers facing delays in receiving the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Vellore district administration.

Gudiyatham is a key centre for the production of safety matches. The town is home to numerous small-scale and cottage industries, which provide employment to a large number of workers, similar to Sivakasi. Many of these businesses are family-run or home-based, with the matchstick industry playing a vital role in the local economy, particularly in offering job opportunities to women.

Potassium chloride, an essential material for matchstick production, is sourced from Virudhunagar and Puducherry through private sub-dealers in Gudiyatham. These sub-dealers require an NOC from the district administration for procurement. However, delays in obtaining the NOC are affecting production.

“Gudiyatham has around 17 large semi-automatic industries and 40 small units. The requirement for potassium chloride varies. The larger industries need at least three to four tonnes every one or two months. However, the NOCs are getting delayed by a minimum of one month, affecting production. When asked, the administration cites workload as the cause of the delay,” said a matchstick industrialist in Gudiyatham.

The concerns of the matchstick industry extend beyond the NOC issue. Industrialists are urging the government to provide greater tax and export incentives. “Currently, we receive a mere 1.5% tax incentive on exports. This is too little, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to compete with other countries at this rate,” added the industrialist.

When TNIE contacted Vellore district Collector VR Subbulaxmi, she said, “We will speed up the NOC process and review the issue soon.”