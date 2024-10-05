Burden to prove innocence is on accused in PMLA cases: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that mere possession of tainted money is sufficient to invoke the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the burden to prove the innocence lies upon the persons facing money-laundering charges.

“Therefore, mere possession of proceeds of crime would be sufficient to invoke the provisions of PMLA. Using the proceeds of crime by itself is an offence. Since the scope of Section 3 is wider enough to cover various circumstances in order to curb the economic offences, high court cannot restrict its meaning so as to restrain the authorities from invoking the provisions of PMLA,” observed the division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete in an order passed on Friday.

Pointing out that section 24 of PMLA deals with “burden of proof”, the bench said, in a case of money laundering, the authority (ED) or the court shall presume that such proceeds of crime are involved in money laundering, unless the contrary is proved.