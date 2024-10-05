Chennai customs seizes 6 kg of gold worth Rs 4 crore; four nabbed

CHENNAI: After a brief hiatus for the last few months, gold smuggling by returning air travellers has resurfaced with customs officials foiling two smuggling bids on the same day at the Chennai international airport recently. The officials seized a total of 6 kg of gold worth Rs 4 crore and arrested four passengers on Sunday.

In both instances, two men each – returning from Malaysia and Dubai respectively – smuggled in 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2 crore in their check-in baggage. Upon inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on gold smugglers landing at the airport, the officials had mounted surveillance and arrested the four men. They all followed a similar modus operandi, information on which was provided by the DRI, sources said.

The incidents come after a decline in such cases detected by the customs officials in the last few months, after they had tightened vigil at the airport following a drop in gold prices. Further investigation is under way.