Coimbatore police arrest 14 drug peddlers and users in the night-long search operation

COIMBATORE: A night-long checking drive was held till Friday morning within four police station limits of the city, which resulted in the detention of 14 drug peddlers and users.

According to sources, a 25-year-old youth Kannan from Sidhapudur was murdered in Periyanaickenpalayam two days ago. Investigation revealed that he was selling contraband and drugs and was facing drug abuse cases in the city. He allegedly had links with a gang that sells ganja and sedative pills. A dispute broke out between them as a result of which Kannan was murdered. Three suspects from the gang were arrested by Periyanaickenpalayam police while two were absconding.

Based on an alert that the gang had entered the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police R Stalin (Coimbatore City North) on Thursday night, directed personnel attached to the Kattoor, Peelamedu, Thudiyalur and Singanallur stations to carry out checks. Places suspected to be hideouts were searched. The night-long operation resulted in the arrest of 14 people aged between 20 and 25 of which most are graduates.

“We detained those who had engaged in drug and contraband sales and consumed it. Four first-time offenders were let off with a warning. As for others, three were serious offenders - habitual drug suppliers, who were detained. We are interrogating them to crack down their entire network,” said a police officer.

Deputy Commissioner R Stalin said they mostly sell sedative pills. “They purchased painkillers and sedative pills online and sold them in the city. During the checks, we seized a small quantity of the drugs but we have almost busted the supply chain. We will continue the drive. If people pass information about such illegal activity, it would be easy for us to control the drug abuse,” said Stalin.