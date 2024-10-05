EPS: Dengue on rise; MaSu: Show me where

COIMBATORE: In response to the statement of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his allegation of increasing fever cases including dengue, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said there is no dengue fever cluster in TN and the opposition leader should show where such spread prevails.

“More dengue fever fatalities were reported only during the tenure of AIADMK. As many as 66 people died of dengue in 2012 and 65 in 2017. It was the highest dengue death in the history of TN.

However this year, only six people died due to dengue, and that too in private hospitals due to lack of proper treatment and immunisation. At present, there is no dengue fever in Tamil Nadu and there is no need for any anxiety,” Ma Subramanian said.

Earlier on Friday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged the DMK government has failed to take steps to contain dengue, malaria and flu which, he said, are on the rise in the state.

In a statement, Palaniswami said there have been reports about the increasing number of people affected by dengue, malaria and flu, and certain reports pointed out that a viral fever is spreading in Chennai affecting children and elders.

Palaniswami also pointed to the reports about maintaining government hospitals in an unhygienic manner, and said due to this, poor people alone get affected. He said the health minister should ensure the availability of a sufficient antibiotics in the government hospitals and conduct fever camps.

In Coimbatore, Ma Subramanian inaugurated a renovated government Urban Primary Health Centre at Ward 61 in Singanallur. When asked why the government is focussing on opening new buildings instead of appointing staff, he said,

“New buildings were built only to replace the old ones, and there is no need to appoint new doctors in those places. However, we appointed 1,021 doctors four months ago, 946 pharmacists, 526 assistants and 977 nurses were also appointed. For the first time in India, we have appointed the staff after conducting counselling. Soon, 2,253 doctors will be appointed.”

He said there is no shortage of medicine in TN and 13 types of vaccines are available.

(With inputs from Chennai)