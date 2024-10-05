Pawan takes a veiled sanatana jibe at Udhaya; DY CM says wait & see

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, while addressing his party’s public meeting at Tirupati on Thursday, took a dig at his TN counterpart Udhayanidhi Stalin for the latter’s past remarks about Sanatana Dharma.
While recalling Udhayanidhi’s remark against the Sanatana Dharma, Pawan switched to Tamil, saying a young leader from our neighbouring state degraded it by saying that it is like a virus, and it should be eradicated. He further added, “You are not the first one or last one. Many more may have to come. People like you might come and go. But, Sanatana Dharma goes on forever.”
He further expressed his optimism, “With the blessings of Lord Perumal, I say nothing will happen (against) Sanatana Dharma. You people can’t do anything (against it), “ he underlined. He further cited a Telugu verse and urged the crowd to translate the Telugu verse into Tamil and tell the leader (of the neighbouring state).
As a warning to individuals, who speak against Sanatana Dharma, he said, “Those, who said they will destroy Sanatana Dharma will themselves get ruined. Don’t speak against the Sanatana Dharma.”
Responding to Pawan Kalyan’s remarks, Udhayanidhi Stalin told reporters, “Let’s wait and see.”
Speaking at a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, held on September 2 last year, Udhayanidhi had said Sanatana Dharma is akin to social evils like caste and untouchability, which discriminate against marginalised communities. “We must come together to oppose it, as we would oppose mosquitoes and dengue,” he said.
Later, his statement drew sharp criticism from the BJP leaders and right-wing forces calling his remarks an attack on Hinduism. Besides, the BJP utilised his remarks as a campaign tool during the recent parliament election in the Northern states. Besides, his comments invited various police complaints lodged against him in various states and cases have also been filed against him in various courts across the country.
Meanwhile, Vanchinathan, an advocate, lodged a complaint in Madurai on Friday with the office of commissioner of police seeking action against Pawan Kalyan for his divisive speech and remarks against the TN deputy CM. In his complaint, he said Pawan also made remarks about the Muslims and Christians during his speech. This speech would create division among the people, he added.
(With inputs from Madurai)