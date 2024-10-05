Pawan takes a veiled sanatana jibe at Udhaya; DY CM says wait & see

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, while addressing his party’s public meeting at Tirupati on Thursday, took a dig at his TN counterpart Udhayanidhi Stalin for the latter’s past remarks about Sanatana Dharma.

While recalling Udhayanidhi’s remark against the Sanatana Dharma, Pawan switched to Tamil, saying a young leader from our neighbouring state degraded it by saying that it is like a virus, and it should be eradicated. He further added, “You are not the first one or last one. Many more may have to come. People like you might come and go. But, Sanatana Dharma goes on forever.”

He further expressed his optimism, “With the blessings of Lord Perumal, I say nothing will happen (against) Sanatana Dharma. You people can’t do anything (against it), “ he underlined. He further cited a Telugu verse and urged the crowd to translate the Telugu verse into Tamil and tell the leader (of the neighbouring state).

As a warning to individuals, who speak against Sanatana Dharma, he said, “Those, who said they will destroy Sanatana Dharma will themselves get ruined. Don’t speak against the Sanatana Dharma.”

Responding to Pawan Kalyan’s remarks, Udhayanidhi Stalin told reporters, “Let’s wait and see.”