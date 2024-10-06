HC restrains illegal sand quarrying on waterbody in Muthoor, grants interim injunction

MADURAI: Taking into account that sand was being quarried beyond the permissible limit from a land located near a waterbody in Muthoor village in Sivaganga district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted an interim injunction on further quarrying operations.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, filed by one C Perumal of Sivaganga district, seeking a direction to cancel the permission granted for sand quarrying in Kannakulam kanmoi in the village.

According to the petitioner, residents of Muthoor village depend upon agriculture for their livelihoods, and a person, who owns land near the waterbody, has been carrying out illegal sand quarrying activities.

Though permission has been granted for quarrying activities in Muthoor, the alleged person has been involved in quarrying beyond the permissible limit, and sand was being removed from up to 10 feet in depth. If such quarrying activities are permitted to continue, it will adversely affect the waterbody, said the petitioner, who moved the high court seeking direction to revoke the permission granted for sand quarrying activities.

Hearing the petition, the court observed that the documents and photographs produced, and prima facie found that the said person had quarried sand beyond the permissible limit. A 10-feet deep pit has been created due to the quarrying operations, said the court, and granted an interim injunction restraining further quarrying operations in the region. The case has been adjourned by four weeks.