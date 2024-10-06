Section 55 A of TN Registration Rules does not have statutory authority: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has commented that section 55 A of Tamil Nadu Registration Rules does not have the statutory authority while quashing an order of sub-registrar to refuse to register a document without the originals of the property title.

“The power conferred under section 68 of the Registration Act, 1908, is only a supervisory jurisdiction and it invests the power in the registrars to issue any order consistent with the Act. As we already observed, the provision of section 55-A inserted in the (TN Registration) Rules has no statutory authority,” said a division bench of Justices R Subramanian and R Sakthivel, in a recent order.

The rules framed by the inspector general (IG) of registration, by exercising the powers conferred under section 69 of the Registration Act “shall be consistent” with the provisions of the Act and “cannot override” them, the bench explained.

Pointing out that clause 20 has been added to Rule 162 to enable the registrar to refuse registration, if the person who presents the document for registration does not produce the original deed or record specified in Rule 55A, the bench said, “We must record that prima facie, the rule overreaches the legislation and it is beyond the powers of the IG of Registration under Section 69.”