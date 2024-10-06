Theni administration received 16,523 grievance day petitions in last 1.5 years

THENAI: A total of 16,523 petitions were received by the Theni district administration during the grievance day meetings held from January 1, 2023 to September 26, 2024. Of these, 10,085 petitions were accepted, 5,347 petitions were rejected, and 1,091 petitions are pending for redressal, stated an RTI reply, sought by RTI activist Bodinayakanur A Ramakrishnan.

In a recent RTI petition, Ramakrishnan had sought information regarding the weekly grievance redressal meetings held in the collectorate on Mondays, what action was taken against officials who did not properly redress the grievances, which cadres of officials are supposed to be participating in the meetings, among others.

In the reply dated September 28, Public Information Officer V Shanthi stated that a G.O. (MS) no.364 dated November 28, 2011 dealt with the redressal of grievances by department officials concerned. Of the 16,523 petitions received by the district administration (January 2023-September 2024), 10,085 petitions were accepted and 1,091 petitions remain pending for redressal.

Shanthi further stated that her office did not have the records relating to what kind of actions were being taken by the collector against those officials who failed to take action on the petitions received during the grievance meetings. "First grade and second grade officials are supposed to attend the grievance redressal meeting.

As per G.O. no.307 issued by the finance department, dated October 13, 2024, officials who participated in the grievance redressal meeting can get DA and TA," she said. Speaking to TNIE, Ramakrishnan said that he was not satisfied with the RTI reply and added, "I had asked details about the G.O. which directed the collector to conduct the weekly grievance meetings.

But, the information officer did not provide a copy of the said order. While grade 1 and 2 officials are supposed to attend the meeting, in reality, they do not, and instead sent some other officials.

Though these officials receive DA and TA for attending the meetings, which usually conclude by afternoon, they choose not to return to office after the meeting ends." "I have sent an appeal petition to the information officer seeking further details, along with a copy of the G.O.," Ramakrishnan added.