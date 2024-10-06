Three Kovai hotels get bomb threat hours before former V-P’s arrival

COIMBATORE: Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team were on their toes as three hotels in the city received bomb threat email on Saturday morning, hours before former vice president Venkaiah Naidu arrived to attend an event in a private hospital.

Police sources said the manager of a star hotel on Avinashi Road received an email at 7.18am which stated that Pakistan based ISI cells would trigger IED blasts on the premises at 10.30 am to mark the death anniversary of Jamesha Mubin, the prime suspect in the car blast which took place near Kottaisangameswarar temple in 2022. Further, it alleged that the DGP has links with ISIS cells in Coimbatore. The sender’s address was Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of deputy chief minister, police sources added.

After being alerted, police and members of BDDS along with sniffer dogs were pressed into action and they searched the hotel premises. After an hour-long search, the mail was declared as a hoax. Similar mails were received by star hotels located on Kamarajar road and near Saibaba Colony.Searches were conducted and the threat was declared as hoax.

