UHWC staff recruitment to be held at district level in TN

COIMBATORE: To address staff shortage in urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) across Tamil Nadu, the state government has decided to recruit doctors and health staff for these centres at the respective districts itself through the district health societies.

The state government has conceived UHWCs based on the model of Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohalla Clinics in New Delhi to treat common ailments as part of providing comprehensive health care to urban population. The state had planned to open 708 UHWCs across 21 municipal corporations and 63 municipalities in Tamil Nadu.

In June 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 500 centres in the first phase. The remaining 208 will become operational once staffs are appointed, sources said. “We have started 500 UHWCs and works are under way to recruit staff for the remaining 208 centres. Recruitment of four staff for each centre --- a doctor, staff nurse, health inspector, and a hospital worker --- would be done through the district health societies,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told TNIE.

According to sources, the working schedule of UHWCs is completely different from that of Primary Health Centres (PHCs). Several staffs have complained about the odd working hours (8 am-12 pm and 4 pm-8 pm) and location of UHWCs. After multiple staff members quit their jobs citing these two factors, the health department decided to hold frequent recruitment drives and employ local people through district health societies, sources added.

On Friday, during his visit to Coimbatore, health minister Ma Subramanian said, “Coimbatore district would get 23 more UHW centres.” In Coimbatore district, the government announced 72 centres of which 64 are in the corporation limits.