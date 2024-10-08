AIADMK, allies demand accountability from CM Stalin after air show tragedy

CHENNAI/SALEM/TIRUNELVELI: A day after air show tragedy, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Chief Minister MK Stalin should take responsibility for the tragedy.

It is the duty of the state government to provide basic facilities to people after getting intelligence report regarding the number of people who may visit. However, the state government failed in prevent the loss of lives, he said. He alleged this showed the carelessness of the government. “Giving compensation will not be enough to get back the lives,” he added.

The ruling DMK’s allies CPM and VCK urged the state government to initiate a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan conveyed his condolences for the victims, emphasising that, given the expected turnout of lakhs of attendees, adequate preparations should have been made to manage the heat and its effects. He reiterated the need for a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan stressed the importance of examining any shortcomings in the event’s preparations and called for accountability for those responsible for the mishap.

BJP state president K Annamalai criticised the state government for alleged mismanagement of crowd control, stating, “The DMK government is entirely responsible for this oversight, having neglected even the most basic arrangements.”

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss echoed the same sentiments, insisting that the DMK-led government should accept responsibility for the incident.