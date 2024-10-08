TN CM Stalin inaugurates long-awaited Tiruppur CoP office, fulfills decade-old demand

TIRUPPUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the office of Commissioner of Police (COP) office on Avinashi Road through video conference from Chennai, fulfilling a 10-year-long demand of the city residents.

Tiruppur was carved out as a separate district from Coimbatore in 2008 by including Udumalaipet, Tiruppur, Avinashi and Palladam taluks from Coimbatore district and Dharapuram and Kangeyam taluks from Erode district. It was only in 2014 that the City Police Commissionerate was formed in Tiruppur.

Due to the lack of infrastructure, the CoP’s office functioned from a a rented building at Sirupooluvapatti on the outskirts of the city. It drew a lot of criticism from people as the place was not easily accessible.

Three years ago, 2.25 acres of Khadi Kraft’s land on Avinashi Road, where the North RTO was functioning, was purchased for the COP office.

Construction of a Rs 13.20 crore, 50,874 sq.ft. five-storey building was completed 6 months ago. The CM inaugurated it on Monday. Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan, District Collector T Christuraj, Police Commissioner S Lakshmi and others participated in the event in Tiruppur.

A Palanikumar, a social activist, said, “People will feel safe only if the CoP’s office is inside the city.If there is a law and order situatiom, arrival of higher officials would be delayed if the CoP’s office is far from the city. Also, the existing office was not easily accessible to the public. There are no bus facilities to get there. This is why we have sent petitions for this over the years. This is a 10-year demand.”

Apart from public, this has given some relief to the police officials. R Ramesh, SI of Police, said, “Distance and time spent to travel by police officials to report to higher officials will be saved.”

Speaking to TNIE, M Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Head Quarters of Tiruppur City, said, “It will take two days for us to shift to the new building. The Police Commissioner’s office will start functioning with all facilities from October 10.”

The CM also inaugurated a police station building, built at a cost of `1.97 crore at Veerapandi in Tiruppur on Monday.