Class 5 girl flags spelling error in awareness message, writes to CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: A class 5 girl has sent a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin pointing out spelling errors in the anti-smoking message displayed in Tamil in cinema theatres right before every movie.

The girl P K Pranavika, who is studying in a private school in Peelamedu, had gone to watch a film with her family members at a mall in Saravanampatti on Sunday when she noticed the spelling mistake.

After noticing the mistake, she asked her father T Palaniswamy, a Tangedco employee, and he confirmed that it was wrong.

“Thousands of people including children watch the awareness messages and they will believe it would be the correct spelling. I am approaching you since you are giving more efforts for the development of Tamil,” she said in the letter.

It may be recalled that after Palaniswamy’s repeated petitions and follow up, a private bank had given option in Tamil for depositing money in ATMs.