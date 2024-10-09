Dog bite incidents on the rise in Madurai district

MADURAI: The rise in the number of dog bite incidents across the district has left Madurai residents deeply concerned, with many taking anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) from primary health centres (PHC) with the hope of safeguarding themselves.

According to data from the health department, there has been an increase in rabies cases reported in the district in the last eight months. According to Nakkalapatti Panchayat Vice president M Govindapandian, the number of dog bite incidents has not come down in the past six months; instead, the stray population has multiplied several times over the last one year.

"As killing of dogs is an offence, dog catchers were authorised by the district administration to relocate them. Though not many rabies deaths were reported, villagers are opting for vaccination as they believe it offers them some protection from the virus,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, a doctor from a local PHC in Madurai said the increased administration of anti-rabies vaccines is directly co-related to the increase in instances of dog bites in the district. " Those who had taken three doses of the vaccine can enjoy a certain amount of protection from the virus; however, the safety duration can last up to one year," he said, adding that anyone can avail the vaccines.

When contacted, an official from the District Rural Development (Madurai) said talks are under way with panchayat presidents regarding the issue. "As the panchayats alone cannot do anything, we have informed the town panchayat or municipality officials near the panchayats to catch the dogs and perform Animal Birth Control (ABC) procedures.

Further, the dog population is rapidly multiplying in rural segments. Once the sterilised dogs are released, they move back to their native places often creating panic among the residents," the official said, adding that such fear is needless.