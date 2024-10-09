NIA arrests one more person in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case

CHENNAI: Another key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Chennai on Tuesday, the agency said in an official statement.

Faizul Rahman, a Nakib / State Amir of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir organisation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is the seventh accused to be arrested in the case registered by NIA.

The case relates to an alleged conspiracy by one Hameed Hussain and other accused to allegedly spread disaffection and secessionism by promoting the ideology of the 'anti-India' outfit.

The accused Faizul Rahman was actively engaged with the other arrested accused for propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir, NIA alleged in the release.

The ulterior motive of the conspiracy was to establish Khilafat by overthrowing the Government of India by waging violent Jihad, the agency said.

He and the other accused were using various social media handles to spread their propaganda, and campaigning against exercising electoral franchise/voting, terming it 'un-Islamic / Haram’ as per the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, NIA said, quoting their investigations.

All the accused had allegedly been spreading the violent ideology of HuT, at the behest of the organisation's Central Media Office to their followers through secret/encrypted communication platforms.

The accused had held several secret meetings to spread the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir with several groups and had run divisive campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu, NIA said.

NIA, which took over the case from the Greater Chennai Police in July 2024, is continuing with its investigations, the agency said.