36-year-old held for kidnapping, marrying minor in Tamil Nadu, arrested

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Kanniyakumari All Women Police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and marrying a 14-year-old child, his third marriage.

Sources said that Neelakandan of South Kannankulam near Parakkai was married twice. Recently, he married a 14-year-old child in his native. Upon receiving information, social welfare department officials went to South Kannankulam, when Neelakandan and his relatives fled.

The Kanniyakumari All Women Police registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act on Monday against Nellakandan and arrested him.

After producing him before the court, he was lodged in prison.

As his first wife died, he married for a second time. He has five children from two marriages.

As Neelakandan was a tippler, he had met the minor’s parents to marry her. However, as they refused, he allegedly kidnapped the minor and married her.

Sources said that the minor had just studied till Class 5. As the victim, who was rescued and sent to a children’s home, wishes to study further, the authorities are making efforts towards the same.